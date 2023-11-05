EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

