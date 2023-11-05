EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 117,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 402.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $850.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

