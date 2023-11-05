Extra Space Storage (EXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $106.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

