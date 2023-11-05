Fabrinet (FN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q1 guidance at $1.83-1.90 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FN stock opened at $162.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.25. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $183.74.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

