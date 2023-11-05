Fabrinet (FN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q1 guidance at $1.83-1.90 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fabrinet Trading Up 4.7 %

FN stock opened at $162.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.25. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $183.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Earnings History for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

