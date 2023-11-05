Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 21.97%. On average, analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 2.7 %

AGM opened at $162.83 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $111.28 and a 12-month high of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.84.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 31.59%.

AGM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total value of $294,987.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total transaction of $294,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,340 shares of company stock worth $1,666,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

