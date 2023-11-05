Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.56%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.