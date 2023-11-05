Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.90 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $183.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

