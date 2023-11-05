Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.90 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $183.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.23.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
