Financial Analysis: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) vs. Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and Telefônica Brasil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $264.06 million 0.15 -$106.20 million ($1.55) -0.30 Telefônica Brasil $51.22 billion 0.31 $791.27 million $0.55 17.56

Telefônica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefônica Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

35.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Telefônica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

KORE Group has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefônica Brasil has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Telefônica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -45.28% -31.42% -8.55% Telefônica Brasil 8.93% 6.62% 3.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KORE Group and Telefônica Brasil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Telefônica Brasil 0 2 4 0 2.67

KORE Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 708.51%. Telefônica Brasil has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Telefônica Brasil.

Summary

Telefônica Brasil beats KORE Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through IPTV technologies; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and outbound tele sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

