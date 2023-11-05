Financial Analysis: X Financial (NYSE:XYF) & Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for X Financial and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 222.35%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than X Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $516.58 million 0.39 $117.73 million $3.17 1.31 Iris Energy $75.51 million 3.08 -$171.87 million N/A N/A

This table compares X Financial and Iris Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Volatility and Risk

X Financial has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 27.89% 22.98% 12.16% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

X Financial beats Iris Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

