Financial Review: Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) and Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Estée Lauder Companies and Safety Shot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estée Lauder Companies $15.91 billion 2.49 $1.01 billion $1.52 73.00 Safety Shot $5.96 million 6.82 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -2.69

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Estée Lauder Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Estée Lauder Companies and Safety Shot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Estée Lauder Companies 1 14 12 1 2.46 Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A

Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus price target of $180.70, indicating a potential upside of 62.85%. Given Estée Lauder Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Safety Shot.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Safety Shot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Estée Lauder Companies and Safety Shot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estée Lauder Companies 3.54% 13.93% 3.53% Safety Shot -210.13% -211.48% -117.20%

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Safety Shot on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, TOM FORD, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free locations. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

