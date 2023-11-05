Finning International (FTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.15. Finning International had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Up 2.5 %

TSE:FTT opened at C$38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$28.06 and a 1-year high of C$46.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.96. The firm has a market cap of C$5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Finning International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.82, for a total value of C$184,620.94. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Finning International

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.