First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get First American Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FAF

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 728,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,558,000 after acquiring an additional 91,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 53,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.