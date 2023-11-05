Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $52.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.94.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,659 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

