Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,503,000 after buying an additional 2,440,659 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

