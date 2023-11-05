Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.