Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 683.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 93.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Fortive Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FTV opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.68 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.