FS KKR Capital (FSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.35. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

