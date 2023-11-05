FY2024 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Livent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Get Livent alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LTHM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Livent Stock Performance

NYSE LTHM opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. Livent has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Livent

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,634,000,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.