FY2027 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 46.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

