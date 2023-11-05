Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $116.46.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 188.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after purchasing an additional 970,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

