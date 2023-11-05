GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given a C$46.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a C$46.00 target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

