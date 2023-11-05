Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Financial Analysis

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $73.64 million 2.05 $17.42 million $2.18 9.81 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.07 million 1.03 $1.75 million $0.73 6.92

Penns Woods Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. Glen Burnie Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penns Woods Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Penns Woods Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 16.82% 9.08% 0.76% Glen Burnie Bancorp 14.25% 12.18% 0.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Glen Burnie Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts. The company also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as construction and residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, the company engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. It operates through a network of offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, Blair, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer instalment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as electronic banking services, such as telephone and online banking, bill pay, card management and control, mobile app, merchant source capture, mobile deposit capture, Zelle, etc. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards. Additionally, the company engages in the acquisition and disposition of other real estate properties. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also operates a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. Glen Burnie Bancorp was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

