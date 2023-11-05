Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.11 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 262.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GMRE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.