Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Position Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,716 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLP. Hartree Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 242.9% during the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after acquiring an additional 850,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 73,023.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 692.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 118,935 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 374,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $33.40 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.23). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,103. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,215 shares of company stock valued at $699,475. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

