Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,892 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.45.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

