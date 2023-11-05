Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) and Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Head to Head Contrast

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) and Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. and Flughafen Zürich’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. $26.22 billion 0.26 $496.33 million $18.93 12.02 Flughafen Zürich N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Zürich.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. 39.16% 21.81% 15.15% Flughafen Zürich N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. and Flughafen Zürich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. and Flughafen Zürich, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. 3 0 3 0 2.00 Flughafen Zürich 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus target price of $255.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. is more favorable than Flughafen Zürich.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Flughafen Zürich on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Flughafen Zürich

(Get Free Report)

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees. The company also offers passenger and aircraft security measures with systems and their operation and maintenance designed to prevent actions that affect the security of commercial civil aviation primarily facilities for checks on passengers, hand luggage, checked baggage, and freight. In addition, it provides air security-related equipment and services comprising relevant systems and their operation and maintenance; and airport policing duties, surveillance patrols and other security-related duties. Further, the company is involved in the development, marketing, and operation of the commercial infrastructure at Zurich Airport, including retail and restaurant/catering operations at the airport, renting premises, parking services, and various commercial services; and shopping centers, service centers, leisure, and experiential activities. Flughafen Zürich AG was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.