GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

GSK Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,651,000 after purchasing an additional 515,951 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,994,000 after purchasing an additional 571,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. GSK has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

