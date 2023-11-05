GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.44.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company.
Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. GSK has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 36.02%.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
