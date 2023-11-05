GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.44.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GSK Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. GSK has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
