Guardant Health (GH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The business had revenue of $137.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guardant Health Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $28.67 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Guardant Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,044,000 after acquiring an additional 504,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,463,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

