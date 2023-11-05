Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HASI. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CAO Charles Melko acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,921.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 282.15%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

