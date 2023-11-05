Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $20.25. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 397,478 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 20.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $84,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,748.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Lipson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $84,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,748.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

