HC Wainwright Trims C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price to $7.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCCC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.23. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $10.08.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 663.05% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

