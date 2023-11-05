Head-To-Head Analysis: Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) & Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Resources and Abacus Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 6 3 0 0 1.33 Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Resources presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.06%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than Abacus Life.

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 11.25% 10.65% 4.51% Abacus Life N/A -35.78% -6.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Resources and Abacus Life’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $7.85 billion 1.54 $1.29 billion $1.72 14.10 Abacus Life N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Abacus Life on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Calgary, Canada; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Fort Lauderdale, United States; Hyderabad, India; London, United Kingdom; Rancho Cordova, United states; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Stamford, United States; and Vienna, Austria.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

