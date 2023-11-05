Head to Head Analysis: SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) & TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report) and TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SeqLL has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueBlue has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeqLL and TrueBlue’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $80,000.00 46.29 -$4.09 million ($16.40) -0.65 TrueBlue $2.25 billion 0.16 $62.27 million ($0.16) -74.31

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TrueBlue has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL. TrueBlue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeqLL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.8% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of TrueBlue shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TrueBlue shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SeqLL and TrueBlue, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 0 0 N/A TrueBlue 0 0 1 0 3.00

TrueBlue has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.80%. Given TrueBlue’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TrueBlue is more favorable than SeqLL.

Profitability

This table compares SeqLL and TrueBlue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL N/A -124.09% -64.18% TrueBlue -0.23% 4.78% 2.35%

Summary

TrueBlue beats SeqLL on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data. It provide solutions for various applications, such as biomarker discovery and diagnostic assay developments including laboratories associated with universities, scientific research centers, government institutions, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the company has research and development agreement with U.S. Department of Justice's Federal Bureau of Investigation to evaluate and determine the forensic capabilities of direct RNA sequencing using tSMS platform; and research collaboration with True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc. performing tSMS on whole-blood RNA to identify transcripts associated with coronary artery disease. Further, it has collaboration agreement with The Bernstein Laboratory to address fundamental questions in chromatin biology and epigenetic regulation; The Ting Laboratory; The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine assisting in the development of new methods for chromatin interaction analysis in single nuclei, with single-molecule resolution; Weizmann Institute of Science for developed and applied innovative single-molecule technologies; and Tetracore, Inc. to provide with tSMS systems and onsite support. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries. Its PeopleManagement segment offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing, and commercial driver services, which includes on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The company's PeopleScout segment provides recruitment process outsourcing, talent advisory services, and managed service provider solutions including sourcing, screening, hiring, and onboarding services; operates Affinix, a technology platform which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning for real-time insights; and contingent labor programs including vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. TrueBlue, Inc. was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

