Head-To-Head Comparison: CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) & Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CBB Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.4% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CBB Bancorp pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBB Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB Bancorp 25.08% N/A N/A Landmark Bancorp 14.37% 11.35% 0.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBB Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB Bancorp $93.26 million 1.14 $27.92 million $2.76 3.62 Landmark Bancorp $56.93 million 1.61 $9.88 million $2.06 8.52

CBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landmark Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats CBB Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through full-service and limited-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It operates in the eastern, central, southeast, and southwest Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.