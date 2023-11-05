Head-To-Head Contrast: Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerhead Energy N/A -8.90% -4.77% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 2.02 $173.15 million N/A N/A Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 1.82 $164.30 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Harbour Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hammerhead Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harbour Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hammerhead Energy and Harbour Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerhead Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Harbour Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats Harbour Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerhead Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hammerhead Energy Inc. operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc. in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.