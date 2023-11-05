Head-To-Head Contrast: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Privia Health Group and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 10 0 3.00 CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Privia Health Group presently has a consensus price target of $36.29, suggesting a potential upside of 54.28%. Given Privia Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than CareCloud.

This table compares Privia Health Group and CareCloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $1.36 billion 2.03 -$8.59 million $0.27 87.11 CareCloud $125.62 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

CareCloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Privia Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group 2.26% 6.36% 3.98% CareCloud N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Privia Health Group beats CareCloud on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

