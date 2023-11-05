Head-To-Head Survey: Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) vs. Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ – Get Free Report) and Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Unity Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.20 million N/A N/A Unity Biotechnology $240,000.00 125.32 -$59.93 million ($3.97) -0.52

Profitability

Unity Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt.

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Unity Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -56.33% -59.80% -16.98% Unity Biotechnology N/A -80.40% -42.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mallinckrodt and Unity Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Biotechnology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Unity Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 227.67%. Given Unity Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Biotechnology is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology beats Mallinckrodt on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; cultured skin substitutes; and gastrointestinal products. It offers Acthar Gel, a repository corticotropin injection for rheumatoid arthritis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, systemic dermatomyositis, symptomatic sarcoidosis, severe acute and chronic allergic, and inflammatory diseases; INOmax, a vasodilator to enhance oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Therakos photopheresis, an immunotherapy treatment platform; Amitiza for constipation; and StrataGraft for the treatment of adults with deep partial-thickness burns. The company is also developing Terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; and SLN 501 is a ribonucleic acid silencing therap. In addition, it provides specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company markets its branded products to physicians, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. Mallinckrodt plc has collaboration with Silence Therapeutics plc to develop and commercialize ribonucleic acid interference drug targets. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. On October 12, 2020, Mallinckrodt plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. It also develops UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases; UBX2050, a human anti-Tie2 agonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of age-related eye diseases; and UBX2089, a a-Klotho hormone drug candidate for multiple neurology indications. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

