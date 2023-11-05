Head to Head Survey: UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) vs. Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN – Get Free Report) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares UMC and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMC N/A N/A N/A Hagerty 1.17% -7.80% -2.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMC and Hagerty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hagerty $787.59 million 3.30 $32.08 million $0.01 775.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hagerty has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

20.8% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Hagerty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UMC and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A Hagerty 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hagerty has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.94%. Given Hagerty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hagerty is more favorable than UMC.

Volatility & Risk

UMC has a beta of 19.85, indicating that its stock price is 1,885% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hagerty beats UMC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMC

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

