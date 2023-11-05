Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $62,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $62,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $46,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,446 shares of company stock valued at $921,267. 31.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.