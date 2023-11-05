Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,356 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $129.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

