H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.85%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

