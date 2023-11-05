HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Holdings Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in HSBC by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.73) to GBX 825 ($10.04) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.49) to GBX 820 ($9.98) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.