HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,495,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $422.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.15 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.99 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.