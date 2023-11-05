Humana Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $31.41 Per Share (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $31.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $32.00. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.25 per share.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.42.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $477.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Humana has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $570.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.33 and a 200-day moving average of $486.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Humana by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after buying an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after buying an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

