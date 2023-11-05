Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Head to Head Contrast

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Vox Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $11.47 million 4.46 -$60.83 million ($0.29) -0.87 Vox Royalty $8.51 million 11.87 $330,000.00 ($0.02) -103.50

Analyst Recommendations

Vox Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hycroft Mining. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hycroft Mining and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining N/A -132.04% -25.01% Vox Royalty -5.35% -1.59% -1.34%

Summary

Vox Royalty beats Hycroft Mining on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

