ICU Medical (ICUI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. ICU Medical has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.00-$6.85 EPS.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $549.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $102.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average of $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $95.18 and a twelve month high of $212.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Featured Articles

