IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,249 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 341.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $299.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.03 and a 52 week high of $299.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

