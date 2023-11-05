IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE CFG opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

