IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after buying an additional 793,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $136.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

